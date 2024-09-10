Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Shares Down 5.8%

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 5.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.98 and last traded at $7.03. Approximately 2,292,792 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 9,309,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UAA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Under Armour from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on Under Armour from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Under Armour from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Under Armour from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Under Armour from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Under Armour

Under Armour Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. Under Armour had a positive return on equity of 11.98% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. Under Armour’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 16th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 16.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Under Armour by 101.1% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Under Armour during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Under Armour during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.58% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.