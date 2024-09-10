Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Down 5%

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $356.66 and last traded at $362.41. 693,837 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 930,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $381.57.

ULTA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $328.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $385.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $425.29.

The stock has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $369.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $417.39.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $5.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.47 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 54.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total value of $252,642.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,801 shares in the company, valued at $2,643,412.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total value of $252,642.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,643,412.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total value of $39,008.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,791.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nvwm LLC increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 5.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc. operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

