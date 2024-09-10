TT Electronics plc Plans Dividend of GBX 2.25 (LON:TTG)

TT Electronics plc (LON:TTG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
TT Electronics Stock Performance
TT Electronics stock opened at GBX 147.70 ($1.93) on Tuesday. TT Electronics has a fifty-two week low of GBX 133.60 ($1.75) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 184 ($2.41). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 152.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 155. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.97, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of £261.77 million, a P/E ratio of -2,100.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.91.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.40) price objective on shares of TT Electronics in a research report on Monday, August 19th.
About TT Electronics
TT Electronics plc provides design-led advanced electronics technologies for performance critical applications in the healthcare, aerospace and defense, and automation and electrification markets in the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than TT Electronics
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- 3 Stocks That Make Good Short-Squeeze Candidates
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Why Block’s Key Components Make It a Solid Investment Choice
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Is Applied Digital’s Stock Set to Surge With NVIDIA’s Backing?
Receive News & Ratings for TT Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TT Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.