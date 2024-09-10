TrueFi (TRU) Trading 6% Higher This Week

TrueFi (TRU) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. In the last seven days, TrueFi has traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar. One TrueFi token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0879 or 0.00000155 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueFi has a market cap of $101.71 million and approximately $15.10 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TrueFi Token Profile

TrueFi’s total supply is 1,241,947,376 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,157,435,525 tokens. TrueFi’s official website is truefi.io. The Reddit community for TrueFi is https://reddit.com/r/trusttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TrueFi’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @truefidao.

Buying and Selling TrueFi

