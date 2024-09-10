Truefg LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Truefg LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF makes up 0.3% of Truefg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Truefg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,111,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,985,000 after acquiring an additional 881,613 shares during the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,717,000. Retirement Capital Strategies boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 6,943.2% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Capital Strategies now owns 260,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,125,000 after acquiring an additional 256,414 shares during the last quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 85.5% in the first quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 431,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,171,000 after acquiring an additional 198,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $14,572,000.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Price Performance

ESGV opened at $96.45 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.42 and a 200 day moving average of $94.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.10.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

