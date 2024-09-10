Truefg LLC Reduces Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Truefg LLC lessened its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 9.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Truefg LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 43,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,496,000 after purchasing an additional 9,007 shares during the period. Doheny Asset Management CA raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 153.7% during the 2nd quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 86,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Group Foundation raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 47,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,362,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 179,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,563,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.21, for a total transaction of $5,703,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 824,234 shares in the company, valued at $313,382,009.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 179,091 shares in the company, valued at $46,563,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,219 shares of company stock worth $48,856,294 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $246.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $60.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 465.25, a PEG ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $286.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $315.49. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.59 and a 12 month high of $398.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $410.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Raymond James decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $380.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.16.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

