Trillium Therapeutics (TSE:TRIL) Shares Up 0.5%

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:TRIL – Get Free Report) shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$23.45 and last traded at C$23.33. 60,423 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 166,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$23.22.
Trillium Therapeutics Stock Up 0.5 %
The stock has a market cap of C$2.45 billion and a PE ratio of -34.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 11.54 and a current ratio of 12.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$23.33.
Trillium Therapeutics Company Profile
Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its include TTI-622, a SIRPa-IgG4 Fc fusion protein that is designed to enhance macrophage-mediated phagocytosis and anti-tumor activity by blocking the CD47, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and TTI-621, a SIRPa-IgG1 Fc fusion protein, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials and generates a signal blocking the CD47 for advanced relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Trillium Therapeutics
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Why Block’s Key Components Make It a Solid Investment Choice
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Is Applied Digital’s Stock Set to Surge With NVIDIA’s Backing?
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- 4 Reasons to Consider Adding General Mills to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Trillium Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trillium Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.