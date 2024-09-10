Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 69,782 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $22,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TT. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 42.3% in the second quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Choreo LLC boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 313.4% during the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 13,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,228,000 after purchasing an additional 9,961 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 321.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 5,708 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 107.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 45,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,853,000 after purchasing an additional 23,426 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TT opened at $345.30 on Tuesday. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $184.02 and a 1 year high of $363.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $338.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $320.77. The company has a market capitalization of $77.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.89, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.22. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. Trane Technologies’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 1,805 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $593,213.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,447,862.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 1,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $593,213.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,447,862.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 29,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.25, for a total value of $9,460,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,946 shares in the company, valued at $42,708,902.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on TT shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $334.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Trane Technologies in a report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $385.00 to $394.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $337.29.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

