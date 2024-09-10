Traders Purchase Large Volume of Capital One Financial Put Options (NYSE:COF)

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 10,576 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 73% compared to the typical daily volume of 6,131 put options.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

COF stock traded down $9.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $133.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,480,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,458,981. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $141.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.52. The firm has a market cap of $50.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.44. Capital One Financial has a 52 week low of $88.23 and a 52 week high of $153.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial will post 13.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.79%.

In related news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total transaction of $8,175,141.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,934 shares in the company, valued at $5,438,491.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total transaction of $8,175,141.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,438,491.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,611,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,060,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital One Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 726.7% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on COF. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.89.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

