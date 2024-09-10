Toro (NYSE:TTC) Given New $92.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $102.00 to $92.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Toro Stock Performance

Shares of TTC stock opened at $82.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 32.67 and a beta of 0.69. Toro has a 52-week low of $77.15 and a 52-week high of $102.00.

Get Toro alerts:

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.05). Toro had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Toro will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Toro

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toro

In other Toro news, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 20,000 shares of Toro stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.19, for a total value of $1,903,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,705,138.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toro by 9,500.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Toro by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Toro by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Toro by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toro by 230.7% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 6,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

About Toro

(Get Free Report)

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.