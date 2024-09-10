Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) Shares Up 3.1%

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $32.40 and last traded at $32.40. 42,950 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 138,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.42.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Tootsie Roll Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 30th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.16.

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $148.82 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,865,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,760,000 after purchasing an additional 24,408 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,002,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,108,000 after purchasing an additional 160,197 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 950,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,062,000 after acquiring an additional 31,587 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 519,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,888,000 after acquiring an additional 14,353 shares during the period. Finally, HFR Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. HFR Wealth Management LLC now owns 256,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,542,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.28% of the company’s stock.

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Fruit Rolls, Frooties, Tootsie Pops, Tootsie Mini Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, NIK-L-NIP, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

