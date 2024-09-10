TomoChain Price Hits $0.43 on Top Exchanges (TOMO)

TomoChain (TOMO) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. TomoChain has a total market capitalization of $41.82 million and $10.45 million worth of TomoChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TomoChain coin can currently be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00000760 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TomoChain has traded down 2.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About TomoChain

TomoChain’s launch date was July 15th, 2017. TomoChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 96,830,754 coins. TomoChain’s official Twitter account is @buildonviction and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TomoChain is viction.xyz. The official message board for TomoChain is medium.com/tomochain. The Reddit community for TomoChain is https://reddit.com/r/tomochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling TomoChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Viction (VIC), formerly TomoChain, is a layer-1 blockchain emphasizing a user-centric approach with zero-gas transactions, speed, security, and scalability. It supports EVM-compatible smart contracts and promotes the use of decentralized applications and token issuance. Founded by Long Vuong, Viction is designed to make Web3 more accessible and convenient for a broad range of users. Its introduction of the TRC25 token standard reflects its commitment to user-friendliness and innovation in the blockchain sector.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TomoChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TomoChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TomoChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

