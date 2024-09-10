Toast (NYSE:TOST) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Wedbush

Wedbush upgraded shares of Toast (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Toast’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

TOST has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Toast from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Toast from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Toast in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Toast from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Toast from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $28.22.

Toast Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TOST opened at $23.62 on Friday. Toast has a one year low of $13.77 and a one year high of $27.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.38. The company has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.24 and a beta of 1.75.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Toast had a negative return on equity of 11.27% and a negative net margin of 3.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Toast will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Christopher P. Comparato sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $2,435,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,107 shares in the company, valued at $2,924,605.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Toast news, Director Christopher P. Comparato sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $2,435,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 120,107 shares in the company, valued at $2,924,605.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Fredette sold 3,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total value of $97,688.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 2,847,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,005,156.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 418,352 shares of company stock valued at $10,526,982 over the last three months. 13.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toast

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Toast during the second quarter valued at approximately $618,000. Kampmann Melissa S. acquired a new stake in shares of Toast in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,122,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Toast by 1.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 35,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toast during the second quarter worth $333,000. Finally, Scientech Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toast during the second quarter valued at $236,000. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toast Company Profile

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

See Also

