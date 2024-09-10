Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Upgraded by National Bank Financial to Strong-Buy

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) was upgraded by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Sunday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TRI. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$219.00 to C$231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$230.00 to C$235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$190.14.

Shares of TSE TRI opened at C$228.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$102.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.80, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$225.43 and its 200 day moving average is C$222.27. Thomson Reuters has a 52 week low of C$163.01 and a 52 week high of C$242.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.05, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.10 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.38 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 33.65% and a return on equity of 20.41%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters will post 5.8291688 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ryan Kessler sold 372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$171.46, for a total value of C$63,783.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$33,606.16. In related news, Senior Officer David Franklin Wong sold 399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$155.78, for a total transaction of C$62,156.22. Also, Director Ryan Kessler sold 372 shares of Thomson Reuters stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$171.46, for a total value of C$63,783.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 196 shares in the company, valued at C$33,606.16. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,497 shares of company stock valued at $246,818. Company insiders own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

