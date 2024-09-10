The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Seaview Investment Managers LLC

Seaview Investment Managers LLC increased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,166 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,420 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up about 2.8% of Seaview Investment Managers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Seaview Investment Managers LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $9,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 21,402 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,325 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 281,238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,924,000 after acquiring an additional 12,080 shares during the period. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 593.2% in the 2nd quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,133 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after buying an additional 15,517 shares in the last quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,933,000. Finally, Andra AP fonden purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,730,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In related news, Director Calvin Mcdonald purchased 11,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,965.36. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,897,943.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Macquarie reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $107.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.95.

Walt Disney Trading Up 0.5 %

DIS stock opened at $88.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $160.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.02, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.05. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $78.73 and a 52 week high of $123.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Further Reading

