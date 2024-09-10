The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Stock Position Reduced by Hutchinson Capital Management CA

Hutchinson Capital Management CA decreased its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 27.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 38,242 shares during the period. Progressive makes up approximately 4.4% of Hutchinson Capital Management CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Hutchinson Capital Management CA’s holdings in Progressive were worth $21,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its position in Progressive by 119.6% in the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Progressive during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank raised its position in Progressive by 126.0% during the second quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.11, for a total transaction of $135,271.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,485.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 43,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.01, for a total transaction of $9,281,827.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,665,641.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.11, for a total value of $135,271.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,485.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 147,354 shares of company stock worth $33,502,680. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PGR stock opened at $251.28 on Tuesday. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $134.34 and a 1-year high of $254.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $226.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.41. The company has a market capitalization of $147.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.61. Progressive had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The business had revenue of $17.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.09%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PGR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Progressive from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $250.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $367.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Progressive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.24.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

