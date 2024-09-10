The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Bought by LGT Group Foundation

LGT Group Foundation raised its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 82.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,799 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,087 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $4,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 34.1% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.3% in the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 3,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 25.6% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 11.9% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 3,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $315,963.41. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,578,114. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 3,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $315,963.41. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,578,114. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn Forester sold 3,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total value of $364,142.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,209 shares in the company, valued at $1,423,714.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on EL shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $140.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.77.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

NYSE EL opened at $86.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.00. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.05 and a 1-year high of $159.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.68.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 148.32%.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

