Tezos One Day Trading Volume Hits $13.10 Million (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. Tezos has a total market capitalization of $641.20 million and $13.10 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tezos coin can now be purchased for $0.64 or 0.00001125 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Tezos has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000677 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000375 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Tezos Coin Profile

XTZ uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 1,019,882,705 coins and its circulating supply is 999,349,626 coins. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Tezos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

