Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Position Reduced by AMJ Financial Wealth Management

AMJ Financial Wealth Management lowered its stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 93,276 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,441 shares during the period. Textron accounts for approximately 2.5% of AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings in Textron were worth $8,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TXT. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Textron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,319,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Textron during the 1st quarter worth $45,932,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in Textron by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,235,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $99,396,000 after acquiring an additional 408,290 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Textron by 1,611.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 433,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,547,000 after buying an additional 407,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Textron by 6.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,053,050 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $388,809,000 after buying an additional 260,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on TXT. StockNews.com raised shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Textron from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Textron from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Textron from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Textron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.50.

Textron Price Performance

Shares of TXT traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.60. 22,943 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,073,347. Textron Inc. has a one year low of $74.13 and a one year high of $97.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.57 and a 200 day moving average of $89.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.23.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.06. Textron had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. Textron’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Textron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.71%.

Textron Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Featured Stories

