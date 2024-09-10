Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Trims Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp cut its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 19.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 239,020 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 57,396 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $11,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FCX. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 422.2% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 658 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 261.3% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 589 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $40.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.92. The company has a market cap of $58.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.89. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.83 and a fifty-two week high of $55.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.55%.

FCX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $49.50 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, June 21st. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.07.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

