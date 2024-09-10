Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp decreased its position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,438 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $11,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBKR. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 278.0% during the 4th quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 213.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

IBKR opened at $124.22 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.37. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.60 and a 1-year high of $129.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.80.

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is presently 17.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IBKR shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays raised their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Interactive Brokers Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.44.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

