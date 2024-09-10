Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Sells 48,202 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lowered its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 48,202 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in PayPal were worth $10,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $749,561,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 15.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,644,317 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $445,103,000 after purchasing an additional 904,804 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in PayPal by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,668,505 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $225,283,000 after purchasing an additional 61,384 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in PayPal by 5.1% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 3,046,502 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $176,789,000 after purchasing an additional 146,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in PayPal by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,891,840 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $177,541,000 after purchasing an additional 306,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $69.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.67. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.25 and a twelve month high of $74.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 14.30%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on PayPal from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on PayPal from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Mizuho reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on PayPal from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.56.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

