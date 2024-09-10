Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Lowers Position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,587 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,861 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned about 0.08% of Texas Roadhouse worth $9,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TXRH. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 12,123.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,690 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 13,578 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,351 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 833,790 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $101,916,000 after buying an additional 31,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $161.26 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $168.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.97. The company has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.64, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.99. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.06 and a 12-month high of $177.72.

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 49.39%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TXRH. Truist Financial increased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.85.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

