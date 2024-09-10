Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Grows Stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 249,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,755 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $9,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 510.7% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ally Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Ally Financial by 571.7% during the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in Ally Financial by 165.7% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Stock Performance

Shares of ALLY stock opened at $39.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. Ally Financial Inc. has a one year low of $22.54 and a one year high of $45.46. The firm has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.41.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.33. Ally Financial had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on ALLY shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.41.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

