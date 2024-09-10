Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Earns “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $295.00 target price on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 36.40% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TSLA. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Tesla from $227.00 to $224.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, August 19th. HSBC upped their target price on Tesla from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and set a $134.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.03.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $216.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $690.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.17, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $224.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.72. Tesla has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $278.98.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Tesla will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,696,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,696,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total transaction of $65,865.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,967,479.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 168.8% in the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 193 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

