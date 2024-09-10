Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:TEI)

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0475 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,372. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.41. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 52-week low of $4.35 and a 52-week high of $5.77.

About Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.

