Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:TEI)

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0475 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th.
Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Trading Down 0.5 %
Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,372. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.41. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 52-week low of $4.35 and a 52-week high of $5.77.
About Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund
