Team Hewins LLC Buys New Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Team Hewins LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 0.1% of Team Hewins LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 625.0% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $208.48 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $161.67 and a 52 week high of $228.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $212.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

