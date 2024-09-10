Team Hewins LLC Acquires 56 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Team Hewins LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,865 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Team Hewins LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Team Hewins LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $549.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $552.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $533.99. The firm has a market cap of $474.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $411.02 and a fifty-two week high of $568.24.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.