TD Securities Raises North West (TSE:NWC) Price Target to C$59.00

North West (TSE:NWC – Free Report) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$52.00 to C$59.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NWC. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on North West from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. CIBC raised their price target on North West from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$49.80.

Get North West alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on North West

North West Trading Up 0.9 %

North West stock opened at C$51.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$44.40 and a 200 day moving average price of C$41.26. North West has a 52 week low of C$29.85 and a 52 week high of C$51.48. The stock has a market cap of C$2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.00.

North West (TSE:NWC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported C$0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.71 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$646.49 million during the quarter. North West had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 19.76%. Equities research analysts predict that North West will post 3.3409536 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

North West Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This is a boost from North West’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. North West’s payout ratio is currently 58.39%.

Insider Transactions at North West

In other news, Director George Mcconnell Daniel sold 5,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.54, for a total value of C$240,989.10. In related news, Senior Officer John King sold 5,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.70, for a total value of C$223,321.00. Also, Director George Mcconnell Daniel sold 5,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.54, for a total value of C$240,989.10. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About North West

(Get Free Report)

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in northern Canada, rural Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company operates Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; NorthMart stores that provides fresh food products, apparel, and health products and services; and Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat food products, and fuel and related services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for North West Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North West and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.