TD Cowen Cuts Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Price Target to $119.00

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by TD Cowen from $143.00 to $119.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ZBH. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Piper Sandler cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $126.00.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $104.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.63. Zimmer Biomet has a one year low of $102.00 and a one year high of $133.90.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 13.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.78%.

Institutional Trading of Zimmer Biomet

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 186.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,610 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,226,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $149,253,000 after acquiring an additional 22,764 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 8,064 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

