Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Sold by SIR Capital Management L.P.

SIR Capital Management L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 62.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 96,408 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 158,651 shares during the quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $12,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,015,992 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,025,521,000 after purchasing an additional 201,817 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc. raised its position in Targa Resources by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 9,695,457 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,085,794,000 after buying an additional 252,729 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Targa Resources during the 4th quarter worth $187,123,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Targa Resources by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,139,543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $185,862,000 after buying an additional 115,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Targa Resources by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,858,920 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $161,479,000 after buying an additional 234,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Trading Down 1.9 %

TRGP opened at $143.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $138.07 and its 200-day moving average is $122.43. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52-week low of $77.97 and a 52-week high of $152.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 23.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on TRGP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $116.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Targa Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 12,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total value of $1,700,214.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,165,203.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Targa Resources news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 12,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total value of $1,700,214.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,403 shares in the company, valued at $5,165,203.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 1,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.02, for a total transaction of $160,140.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,257 shares in the company, valued at $6,898,969.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,534 shares of company stock valued at $4,788,590 over the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

