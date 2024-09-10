Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Taitron Components Trading Down 1.4 %

TAIT stock opened at $2.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.99. The company has a market capitalization of $17.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.48. Taitron Components has a 52 week low of $2.57 and a 52 week high of $3.73.

Get Taitron Components alerts:

Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Taitron Components had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $1.22 million for the quarter.

Taitron Components Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taitron Components

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Taitron Components’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.43%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Taitron Components stock. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 264,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,000. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC owned approximately 4.39% of Taitron Components as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.09% of the company’s stock.

About Taitron Components

(Get Free Report)

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. It distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components. The company also offers value-added engineering and turn-key solutions focusing on providing contract electronic manufacturers (CEMs) and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with ODM products for their turn-key projects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Taitron Components Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taitron Components and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.