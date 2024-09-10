Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Shares Down 2.1%

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.02 and last traded at $18.02. 161,553 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 1,552,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on SYM. BWS Financial restated a “sell” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Symbotic from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Symbotic from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $62.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Symbotic from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.23.

Symbotic Stock Down 2.7 %

The company has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.08 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.72.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $491.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.56 million. Symbotic had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a positive return on equity of 4.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider William M. Boyd III sold 8,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total transaction of $341,654.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,012 shares in the company, valued at $890,794.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 5,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $184,122.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,725,915.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider William M. Boyd III sold 8,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total value of $341,654.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,012 shares in the company, valued at $890,794.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,909 shares of company stock valued at $1,148,358 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Symbotic

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Symbotic by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,660,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,839,000 after buying an additional 1,177,578 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Symbotic by 16.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,426,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,189,000 after acquiring an additional 345,386 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Symbotic by 189.5% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,055,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,174,000 after acquiring an additional 690,900 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Symbotic by 191.5% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 775,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,281,000 after purchasing an additional 509,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Symbotic by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 668,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,491,000 after purchasing an additional 51,712 shares in the last quarter.

About Symbotic

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

