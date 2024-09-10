Swire Pacific Limited (SWRAY) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 12th

Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, August 16th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of 0.1412 per share by the conglomerate on Monday, October 21st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th.
Swire Pacific Stock Performance
SWRAY opened at $8.06 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.71 and a 200 day moving average of $8.53. Swire Pacific has a 52-week low of $6.20 and a 52-week high of $9.46.
About Swire Pacific
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Swire Pacific
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- 3 Stocks That Make Good Short-Squeeze Candidates
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Why Block’s Key Components Make It a Solid Investment Choice
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Is Applied Digital’s Stock Set to Surge With NVIDIA’s Backing?
Receive News & Ratings for Swire Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swire Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.