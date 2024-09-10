Surge Components (OTCMKTS:SPRS) Shares Up 7.4%

Shares of Surge Components, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPRS – Get Free Report) were up 7.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.29 and last traded at $2.25. Approximately 5,694 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 122% from the average daily volume of 2,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.10.

Surge Components Stock Up 7.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $12.81 million, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.33 and its 200-day moving average is $2.60.

Surge Components (OTCMKTS:SPRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.35 million during the quarter. Surge Components had a return on equity of 0.96% and a net margin of 0.57%.

About Surge Components

Surge Components, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies electronic products and components. It offers capacitors, which are electrical energy storage devices; and discrete semiconductor components, such as rectifiers, transistors, diodes, circuit protection devices, and audible components comprising audible transducers, Piezo buzzers, speakers, and microphones.

