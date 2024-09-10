Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Hits New 12-Month Low at $7.48

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$7.48 and last traded at C$7.50, with a volume of 219880 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on SPB. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Superior Plus from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Superior Plus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.50 to C$11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$10.55.

Superior Plus Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.80 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.90, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.19) by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$578.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$710.53 million. Superior Plus had a positive return on equity of 1.17% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. Research analysts anticipate that Superior Plus Corp. will post 0.5204638 earnings per share for the current year.

Superior Plus Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.52%. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,440.00%.

About Superior Plus

Superior Plus Corp. distributes and markets propane, compressed natural gas and renewable energy in both the United States and Canada. The company operates through The United States Retail Propane Distribution (U.S. Propane), Canadian Retail Propane Distribution (Canadian Propane), and North American Wholesale Propane Distribution (Wholesale Propane), and Certarus segments.

