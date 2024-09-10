STP Price Tops $0.0418 on Top Exchanges (STPT)

STP (STPT) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 9th. During the last seven days, STP has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar. One STP token can currently be bought for $0.0418 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. STP has a total market capitalization of $81.16 million and $3.56 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get STP alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00009153 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000070 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00013350 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56,867.59 or 1.00130060 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00007897 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00007811 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000912 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About STP

STPT is a token. It was first traded on June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. The official website for STP is stp.network. STP’s official message board is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_network.

STP Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283.027067. The last known price of STP is 0.04001406 USD and is up 0.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 91 active market(s) with $2,746,917.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for STP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.