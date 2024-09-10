StockNews.com Lowers Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NVGS. Clarkson Capital upgraded Navigator from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Navigator in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Navigator in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.

Navigator Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE NVGS opened at $15.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Navigator has a fifty-two week low of $13.61 and a fifty-two week high of $18.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.50.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The shipping company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Navigator had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $129.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.92 million. Equities analysts expect that Navigator will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Navigator Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Navigator’s payout ratio is 17.09%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVGS. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Navigator during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Navigator during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in Navigator during the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in Navigator during the 1st quarter worth $252,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Navigator during the 2nd quarter worth about $279,000. 18.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Navigator

Navigator Holdings Ltd. engages in owning and operating a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. It provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of petrochemical gases, liquefied petroleum gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. The company also offers ship shore infrastructure and consultancy services.

See Also

