StockNews.com Lowers CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) to Hold

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Shares of NYSE:UAN traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $66.20. 32,261 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,040. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.71. CVR Partners has a 1 year low of $60.50 and a 1 year high of $88.94.

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $132.90 million during the quarter. CVR Partners had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 9.29%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in CVR Partners by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 17,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its stake in CVR Partners by 9.0% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 16,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in CVR Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $820,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in CVR Partners by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 8,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 3,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in CVR Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $506,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

