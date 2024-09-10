StockNews.com Lowers CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) to Hold

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.
CVR Partners Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of NYSE:UAN traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $66.20. 32,261 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,040. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.71. CVR Partners has a 1 year low of $60.50 and a 1 year high of $88.94.
CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $132.90 million during the quarter. CVR Partners had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 9.29%.
Institutional Trading of CVR Partners
About CVR Partners
CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than CVR Partners
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Why Block’s Key Components Make It a Solid Investment Choice
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Is Applied Digital’s Stock Set to Surge With NVIDIA’s Backing?
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- 4 Reasons to Consider Adding General Mills to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for CVR Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.