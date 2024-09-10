StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Remark (NASDAQ:MARK)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Remark Price Performance

NASDAQ MARK opened at $0.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 2.72. Remark has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.10 and its 200 day moving average is $0.15.

Get Remark alerts:

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The information services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.70 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Remark

Remark Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Remark stock. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its position in shares of Remark Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MARK Free Report ) by 94.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,687,572 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,275,675 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. owned approximately 11.00% of Remark worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Remark Holdings, Inc provides AI-powered analytics, computer vision, and smart agent solutions. The company operates a data and AI software platform that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions; and Smart Safety Platform, a software solution that uses computer vision to detect persons, objects, and behavior in video feeds, as well as provides Remark AI Thermal kits and rPads products and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Remark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Remark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.