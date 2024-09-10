StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Remark (NASDAQ:MARK)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.
NASDAQ MARK opened at $0.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 2.72. Remark has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.10 and its 200 day moving average is $0.15.
Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The information services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.70 million during the quarter.
Remark Holdings, Inc provides AI-powered analytics, computer vision, and smart agent solutions. The company operates a data and AI software platform that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions; and Smart Safety Platform, a software solution that uses computer vision to detect persons, objects, and behavior in video feeds, as well as provides Remark AI Thermal kits and rPads products and services.
