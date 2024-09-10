StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

NASDAQ CHEK opened at $1.87 on Friday. Check-Cap has a 1 year low of $1.77 and a 1 year high of $4.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.95 and its 200 day moving average is $2.13.

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based screening technology that utilizes ultra-low-dose X-rays to scan the inner lining of the colon for precancerous polyps, and other structural abnormalities in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule for detection of suspected polyps; C-Scan Track, a disposable system attached to the patient's back through biocompatible adhesive skin patches; and C-Scan View software, a client/server-based application that enables procedure data download from the C-Scan Track, data analysis, and report generation.

