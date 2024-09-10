StockNews.com Downgrades Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $87.56.
Silicon Motion Technology Trading Up 1.8 %
Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $210.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.75 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Silicon Motion Technology will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Silicon Motion Technology Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is 113.07%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silicon Motion Technology
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIMO. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,073,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,494,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 132.2% during the 4th quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 20,875 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 11,885 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,676,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 3,282.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 71,807 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $4,386,000 after purchasing an additional 69,684 shares during the last quarter. 78.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile
Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.
