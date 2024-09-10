StockNews.com Downgrades Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $87.56.

Get Silicon Motion Technology alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SIMO

Silicon Motion Technology Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:SIMO opened at $57.95 on Friday. Silicon Motion Technology has a 1 year low of $49.50 and a 1 year high of $85.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 33.15, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.84.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $210.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.75 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Silicon Motion Technology will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silicon Motion Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is 113.07%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silicon Motion Technology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIMO. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,073,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,494,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 132.2% during the 4th quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 20,875 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 11,885 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,676,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 3,282.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 71,807 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $4,386,000 after purchasing an additional 69,684 shares during the last quarter. 78.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.