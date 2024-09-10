StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Polar Power stock opened at $0.41 on Friday. Polar Power has a 1-year low of $0.32 and a 1-year high of $1.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.43. The company has a market cap of $5.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.91.

Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Polar Power had a negative net margin of 55.56% and a negative return on equity of 52.52%. The business had revenue of $4.66 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Polar Power stock. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Polar Power, Inc. ( NASDAQ:POLA Free Report ) by 802.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,806,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,495,000 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. owned approximately 21.65% of Polar Power worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 26.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats.

