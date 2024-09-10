StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.
Globus Maritime Stock Performance
GLBS stock opened at $1.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.94. Globus Maritime has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $3.15. The firm has a market cap of $30.46 million, a P/E ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 6.13, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Globus Maritime had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $7.71 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Globus Maritime
About Globus Maritime
Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. It owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of December 31, 2023, the company's fleet include six and nine vessels with a total carrying capacity of 453,745 deadweight tonnage and 626,257 deadweight tonnage.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Globus Maritime
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Why Block’s Key Components Make It a Solid Investment Choice
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Is Applied Digital’s Stock Set to Surge With NVIDIA’s Backing?
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- 4 Reasons to Consider Adding General Mills to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Globus Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.