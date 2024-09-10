StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of APWC opened at $1.55 on Friday. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $1.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Asia Pacific Wire & Cable
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Why Block’s Key Components Make It a Solid Investment Choice
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Is Applied Digital’s Stock Set to Surge With NVIDIA’s Backing?
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- 4 Reasons to Consider Adding General Mills to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asia Pacific Wire & Cable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.