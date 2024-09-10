Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 780,511 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the previous session’s volume of 1,076,847 shares.The stock last traded at $61.67 and had previously closed at $61.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SRCL shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Stericycle from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Stericycle from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stericycle in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $62.00 price target (down previously from $69.00) on shares of Stericycle in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stericycle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

Stericycle Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -280.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.29.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $661.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.07 million. Stericycle had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 7.94%. On average, equities analysts predict that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stericycle

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRCL. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Stericycle by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,987,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $296,762,000 after acquiring an additional 705,586 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stericycle by 5.2% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 242,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,817,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Stericycle in the fourth quarter worth $156,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Stericycle during the 1st quarter valued at about $756,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Stericycle by 5.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,124,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,316,000 after purchasing an additional 63,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated waste and compliance services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, chemotherapy waste and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and integrated waste stream solutions; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, SafeDrop sharps mailback solutions, and airport and maritime waste services; medical supply store services, that includes sharps and disposable biohazardous waste containers, infection control supplies, and seal&send medication mail back; and compliance solutions including Steri-Safe compliance solutions.

