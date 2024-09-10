StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) Shares Gap Down to $53.05

StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $53.05, but opened at $50.24. StepStone Group shares last traded at $49.99, with a volume of 763,712 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STEP shares. Barclays boosted their target price on StepStone Group from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of StepStone Group from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $46.00 to $51.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group increased their price target on StepStone Group from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on StepStone Group from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.88.

StepStone Group Stock Down 6.7 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.94 and a beta of 1.28.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that StepStone Group LP will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

StepStone Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This is an increase from StepStone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in StepStone Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of StepStone Group during the first quarter worth $149,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of StepStone Group in the second quarter worth $206,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in StepStone Group in the second quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in StepStone Group during the 2nd quarter worth $303,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group LP. is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, private equity and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

