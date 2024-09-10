Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 831 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $796,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. Vantage Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636 shares in the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,300,000 after buying an additional 2,485 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,099,000. Rollins Financial increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 30,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,122,000 after acquiring an additional 5,646 shares during the period.

VYM stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $124.28. The stock had a trading volume of 41,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,325. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $98.40 and a twelve month high of $127.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.82.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

