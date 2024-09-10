Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Has $238,000 Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. cut its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,085 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 15,613 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 50,539 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 21,112 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $800,000. Gratus Capital LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 7,434 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Comcast by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 204,220 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $8,955,000 after buying an additional 36,050 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 688,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,840,400. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.43 and a fifty-two week high of $47.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.80.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.02 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.80%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.78.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

