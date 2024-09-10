Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Has $19.28 Million Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 305,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,135 shares during the period. Carrier Global makes up about 2.3% of Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $19,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 5.5% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 822,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,633,000 after buying an additional 43,002 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth $973,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 50.1% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 390,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,687,000 after purchasing an additional 130,192 shares during the period. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth $859,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 26,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Friday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Carrier Global from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Carrier Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carrier Global

In other Carrier Global news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 62,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $4,026,758.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 103,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,652,910.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

NYSE CARR traded up $0.77 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,202,990. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.32. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $45.68 and a 12 month high of $73.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.72.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

